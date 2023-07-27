Sign up
Previous
67 / 365
Commute
My get pushed challenge was take a "low light without flash with less than 1/10 second shutter speed”. Feedback please?
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
1516
photos
47
followers
57
following
18% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
26th July 2023 5:36pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
get-pushed-573
SandraD
ace
@mirroroflife
I upped the ISO slightly to 125 with 1/4 sec ss, lower than 1/10 as challenged. F/stop f/10 I tried a wider aperture but could not get the balance right so settled for 1/10. I used a tripod and a remote shutter. The blur is a consequence of the slow shutter speed. There was still some light in the sky intended as a natural light source.
Any further suggestions to meet the challenge welcome.
July 27th, 2023
Any further suggestions to meet the challenge welcome.