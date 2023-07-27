Previous
Commute by sandradavies
67 / 365

Commute

My get pushed challenge was take a "low light without flash with less than 1/10 second shutter speed”. Feedback please?
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

SandraD ace
@mirroroflife I upped the ISO slightly to 125 with 1/4 sec ss, lower than 1/10 as challenged. F/stop f/10 I tried a wider aperture but could not get the balance right so settled for 1/10. I used a tripod and a remote shutter. The blur is a consequence of the slow shutter speed. There was still some light in the sky intended as a natural light source.

Any further suggestions to meet the challenge welcome.
July 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise