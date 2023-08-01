Previous
Someone's back yard and view by sandradavies
68 / 365

Someone's back yard and view

Looking across the estuary toward the Matapihi road bridge.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise