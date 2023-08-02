Previous
Peace by sandradavies
69 / 365

Peace

Oh, to be here on a quiet sunny day with my book. It is someone else's garden though at the end of a cul-de-sac. I also think of sandflies and estuary smell both pleasant and putrid.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

SandraD

@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
18% complete

