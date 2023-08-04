Previous
Lake Constance by sandradavies
Lake Constance

Before climbing down to the flats to reach Waiau Pass. Lake Constance feeds the Blue Lake unique for its blue colour. Nelson Lakes.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

SandraD

@sandradavies
