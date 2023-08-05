Sign up
72 / 365
Hope
Looking across the inner harbour estuary toward Maungatapu where some slips happened early this year. HOPE is the graffiti plastered on the pipe. We sure have needed hope in the year to date with the very heavy rain we get all at one time.
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
Photo Details
Tags
composition
,
rule-of-thirds
