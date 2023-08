Cairn

Finding track markers or cairns in this case when they're hidden in a dry river bed.



I spent 2 hours trying to find my way. There was a marked flood track that went nowhere in the bush behind the lens. And then I came across the cairn marked with red arrow. Discipline of keeping to the markers kept me from really getting lost. I lost the markers most days on the 5 month hike but survived to relive the fear through my photographs taken with my cellphone.