Previous
Stream crossing by sandradavies
80 / 365

Stream crossing

Ngamarama Track yesterday during one of the several crossings each one had a different level of water flow and mud. A fun day with the Tramping Buddies, 14km there and back up to the North South Track. Photo taken by Gail in the party.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise