Previous
81 / 365
A bird looking east
I saw a strange colour in the east sky so went outside to find this scene just on sunset. The scene should be the sun going down in the west, but that moment was lightening up my lemons and the main streetlight. The bird was just there.
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
1
0
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
1572
photos
45
followers
56
following
22% complete
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
81
1295
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Review
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
7th September 2023 6:03pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sunset
Dawn
ace
Great colours
September 7th, 2023
