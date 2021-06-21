Previous
A Selfie to Start my Year Off by sandradeeadamack
A Selfie to Start my Year Off

This is a mobile image, taken with natural lighting. Some venitian blinds added a bit of appeal to this self-portrait. I edited with Adobe Photoshop.
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Sandra Dee Adamack

@sandradeeadamack
I'm always improving my photography skills by practicing known techniques and trying new techniques. I love creative fashion/editorial photography with a cinematic touch. Boudoir and...
