1 / 365
A Selfie to Start my Year Off
This is a mobile image, taken with natural lighting. Some venitian blinds added a bit of appeal to this self-portrait. I edited with Adobe Photoshop.
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
Sandra Dee Adamack
@sandradeeadamack
I'm always improving my photography skills by practicing known techniques and trying new techniques. I love creative fashion/editorial photography with a cinematic touch. Boudoir and...
Tags
mobile
,
self portrait
,
selfie
