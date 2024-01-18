Previous
18 Jan 2024
18 Jan 2024

Today I came into the office to find a jacket of appreciation that has my business's name on the back. I have a lot of my company's swag, but the particular business in which I am so proud to be a part of, not so much. I'm thrilled with this gift.
Kris Wegielewski

