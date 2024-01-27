Previous
27 Jan 2024 by sangriazoomer
27 / 365

27 Jan 2024

Another night, hunting for the picture before going to bed. Another night when my late dog inspired me.

This is on the lid of her memory box.
Kris Wegielewski

