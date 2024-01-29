Previous
29 Jan 2024 by sangriazoomer
29 Jan 2024

This was a picture before bed, but it wasn't hunted. I was going to take a picture of our late dog's tag. I opened up her memory box and the magnet that we had on the refrigerator caught my eye. This was my picture. I didn't throw out the magnet because of the words on the top right section.

I've done this project for several years. Normally to start, I would default to our dog because the days are shorter and the weather isn't great. I guess it hasn't changed this year, even though she is no longer here. It's lest pretty....
Kris Wegielewski

ace
@sangriazoomer
