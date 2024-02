04 Feb 2024

Steps to becoming a manager...

1) Accept the job

2) Buy new work clothes

3) Make sinus rinsing to be a twice daily activity



When I first started at Stryker, I was on the first floor of the building. I had sinus infections after sinus infections. I moved upstairs. For my new job, I need to move back downstairs. The job really matters to me, so this habit that I wanted to start years ago will now be something that I WILL do. I need success.