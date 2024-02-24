Previous
24 Feb 2024 by sangriazoomer
55 / 365

24 Feb 2024

I got out of the house this Saturday. This seal was messing with me. I came to the park to take pictures of the lighthouse, and I did, but he kept on coming up for air, drawing me in.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Kris Wegielewski

ace
@sangriazoomer
15% complete

