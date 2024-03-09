Previous
Next
09 Mar 2024 by sangriazoomer
69 / 365

09 Mar 2024

After a long morning/early afternoon in the rain, hail and cold and afternoon class, I didn't have much energy to get inspired to shoot. So, here is my gear drying in front of the fire. Get excited!
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Kris Wegielewski

ace
@sangriazoomer
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise