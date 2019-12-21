Previous
CHRISTMAS TIME AT HOME by sangwann
Photo 3231

CHRISTMAS TIME AT HOME

Some of the Christmas decorations at my house. All the work of m wife, Christine.
Left and middle Picture: in the living room
Right picture in the entrance hall.
Dione Giorgio

Wylie ace
wow, she's really put her heart into this!
December 21st, 2019  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful triptych to display your wonderful Christmas decorations - so lovely to see the Baby Jesus having the pride and place in your celebrations !
December 21st, 2019  
