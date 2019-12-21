Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3231
CHRISTMAS TIME AT HOME
Some of the Christmas decorations at my house. All the work of m wife, Christine.
Left and middle Picture: in the living room
Right picture in the entrance hall.
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
2
0
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
3231
photos
155
followers
118
following
885% complete
3224
3225
3226
3227
3228
3229
3230
3231
Wylie
ace
wow, she's really put her heart into this!
December 21st, 2019
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful triptych to display your wonderful Christmas decorations - so lovely to see the Baby Jesus having the pride and place in your celebrations !
December 21st, 2019
