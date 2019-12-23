CHRISTMAS TIME AT NAXXAR

I like to go and see houses all decorated for Christmas. This year, Christine told me she saw a few nice houses all dressed up for Christmas on the way to my daughter's house. So on the first opportunity we went together so she could show me where they are. Of course, the camera came with us.



Naxxar is a village a few miles away from where we live. Actually nowhere is too far off in y little island but if you get caught in traffic which is very frequent a five minute drive could take you an hour.



