CHRISTMAS TIME AT NAXXAR by sangwann
Photo 3233

CHRISTMAS TIME AT NAXXAR

I like to go and see houses all decorated for Christmas. This year, Christine told me she saw a few nice houses all dressed up for Christmas on the way to my daughter's house. So on the first opportunity we went together so she could show me where they are. Of course, the camera came with us.

Naxxar is a village a few miles away from where we live. Actually nowhere is too far off in y little island but if you get caught in traffic which is very frequent a five minute drive could take you an hour.

23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Jane Morley
They are certainly very elegant. Much nicer than some of the gaudy ones you see.
December 23rd, 2019  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and reflecting on the true meaning of Christmas ! Artistically displayed in your collage ! - fav
December 23rd, 2019  
Wylie ace
they look lovely, nicely captured.
December 23rd, 2019  
