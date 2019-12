MSIDA CHURCH

This is how the Msida Parish Church - dedicated to St Joseph - has been decorated for the Christmas season and it is the one I like most of the churches I have been to lately.

Yesterday evening we decided to go hear Sunday mass at Msida and then to go and have a snack somewhere close by. I did not take my camera as I wasn't prepared to take pictures but my new mobile came in handy. I think it takes good pictures.

Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's. Always appreciated