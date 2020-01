NINE TODAY

My buddy, Max, is nine today. I took this shot yesterday. He is big for his age but still young at heart. He treasures still his soft toys. I never knew that I could love someone like him and Michaela so much. I have been on many hikes and visited heritage sites with him every time he has school holidays and he is always happy and lovable. Tomorrow my small family will gather to celebrate his birthday.

