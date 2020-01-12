WAGTAIL

Max and I had some wonderful time during his Christmas holidays. On this occasion we were trekking along the south western part of Malta somewhere starting from Mtahleb. As we walked along the dirt path I saw this little bird quite a distance away. I focused on him and took shots as he moved from one place to the other each time I tried to make a step closer. So these two shots are very enlarged. I like this very timid bird and lately I have been seeing them more often always at a great distance away.

