THE THREE MUSKEETERS

Or, perhaps, better ‘The Three Stooges’. These are me, my friend, Martin, and my brother, Joe. We meet almost everyday on this bench, go for a walk and end up having coffee at a small but popular coffee shop. A relaxing way to pass the morning when we are free.

I bought myself a selfie stick for my mobile and used it the first time a couple of days ago with this shot.

