Previous
Next
PIAZZA DELLA CHIESA PAROCCHIALE by sangwann
Photo 3262

PIAZZA DELLA CHIESA PAROCCHIALE

Parish Church Square, Rabat. I do not know why the name is in Italian. Normally it would be in Maltese and sometimes in Maltese and English.
Another shot as Max, Christine and I were on our way to St Paul’s Catacombs on foot. The building on the left houses the Wignacourt Museum. The building was formerly the baroque residence of the Chaplains of the Knights of St. John. It was inaugurated by Grand Master Alof de Wignacourt (1601-1622). It went through a thorough refurbishment some years ago.
Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's. Very much appreciated.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
893% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
The windows are so high from the ground! The Knights of St John live on in their buildings! fav
January 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise