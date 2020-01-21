PIAZZA DELLA CHIESA PAROCCHIALE

Parish Church Square, Rabat. I do not know why the name is in Italian. Normally it would be in Maltese and sometimes in Maltese and English.

Another shot as Max, Christine and I were on our way to St Paul’s Catacombs on foot. The building on the left houses the Wignacourt Museum. The building was formerly the baroque residence of the Chaplains of the Knights of St. John. It was inaugurated by Grand Master Alof de Wignacourt (1601-1622). It went through a thorough refurbishment some years ago.

