A LABYRINTH OF THE SPIRITS

If you are ever in Malta I suggest you go and visit this – you will be amazed.

These pictures are from our visit to St Paul’s Catacombs which have been cleaned and refurbished with pathways and appropriated lighting.

This underground cemetery is all hewn in the Maltese limestone rocks and it dates from thousands of years ago even before the Roman period. Rituals for the dead were held at one or other of those round tables seen in the bottom left picture. It does not result that christians used to meet or live here during the Roman period when christians were persecuted in many other countries held by the Romans.

The title has been borrowed from the series of novels by Carlos Ruiz Zafon. Zafon 'The Labyrinth of the Spirits' is the fourth and final installment in the Cemetery of Forgotten Books series of which this is the third book I am reading. The books belong to my son who lent them to me for reading. Zafon is a very talented writer and his work is very worth reading.

