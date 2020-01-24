THE TABLE IS LAID AND READY

Shot taken last Sunday.

For the last few years it has become a custom for my children and their cousins to organizie a get-together lunch where they, their children and parents on my side of the family could meet . Christine and I as well as my sister and her husband were the first to arrive at the restaurant and I decided to take a shot of the table the owners prepared for our meeting. I included my brother-in-law in the picture to give it some life. A big hall was reserved for us while other patrons were served in another area of the restaurant.

