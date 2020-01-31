BIDNIJA WALK (3)

My way back was quite eventful. As I left the paths around the fields and came up to a few houses a big dog started barking at me, which is not unusual when walking in places like this. He was in the front garden of a house closed with a gate ; suddenly with his nose this dog opened the gate ran up to me and without any hint of what he was going to do attacked me. I had nothing to ward him off. He jumped up to my face which I quickly covered with my arm and he got me on my underarm. He fell off and he had a second attempt. At least he didn’t manage to get a hold. I walked away without any haste knowing that if I did he would think I was afraid of him and his vicious attacks would increase. When I was a few metres away I picked up the first big stone I could find ready to defend myself if he came back but he didn’t. On the advice of my son I went to see a doctor at the local clinic who after cleaning the wound gave me a week’s course of antibiotics. She – the doctor – wanted to make a police report but I said it was over now and besides I couldn’t even trace my way back to the place.

This is a shot I took of the wound the next day in the bathroom mirror. From then on I decided that (provided I remember to do so) I would take with me one of the pair of trekking rods to use in my defence if I come across a similar incident. I thanked God I was alone because very often when I go on walks like this I take Max with me.



