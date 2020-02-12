ŻEŻA TAL-FLAGSHIP

Sunday before last we went to watch this comedy play at the Salesians Theatre brought up wholly by the Salesian Brigade (similar to the Boy Scouts). My brother, Joe, is the head of the Brigade and had a small part in the play.

I am a very jovial person but I don’t laugh very quickly but this comedy really brought me down with laughter. Here is a sequence of three shots of some of the actors – all amateurs – who took part. My brother is the one on the left in the right picture. Took the shots with my mob and I think the mob camera did a good job.

