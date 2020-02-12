Previous
Next
ŻEŻA TAL-FLAGSHIP by sangwann
Photo 3284

ŻEŻA TAL-FLAGSHIP

Sunday before last we went to watch this comedy play at the Salesians Theatre brought up wholly by the Salesian Brigade (similar to the Boy Scouts). My brother, Joe, is the head of the Brigade and had a small part in the play.
I am a very jovial person but I don’t laugh very quickly but this comedy really brought me down with laughter. Here is a sequence of three shots of some of the actors – all amateurs – who took part. My brother is the one on the left in the right picture. Took the shots with my mob and I think the mob camera did a good job.
Thank you so much for your views, comments and fav's.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
899% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise