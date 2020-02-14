Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3286
At the Trastevere district in Rome
After a full day out walking we got to the hotel dead tired and I had trouble accessing the internet. So I am posting this shot of me and Christine which I took with my mobile to send to my children at home.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
3
1
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana
ace
A wonderful shot of the two of you Dione :-)
February 14th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Lovely shot of you two. Both with such nice smiles.
February 14th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Such a wonderful capture of you two and your great smiles :)
February 14th, 2020
