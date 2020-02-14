Previous
At the Trastevere district in Rome by sangwann
At the Trastevere district in Rome

After a full day out walking we got to the hotel dead tired and I had trouble accessing the internet. So I am posting this shot of me and Christine which I took with my mobile to send to my children at home.
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
A wonderful shot of the two of you Dione :-)
February 14th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Lovely shot of you two. Both with such nice smiles.
February 14th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Such a wonderful capture of you two and your great smiles :)
February 14th, 2020  
