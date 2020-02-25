WITH MAX TREKKING AT ĠNEJNA

Two final shots from those I took as Max and I walked back to the car. It was a great experience for us both. With me I had my Nikon 3500 dslr and the Panasonic bridge camera which I take for Max to use. The Nikon ran out of battery immediately we arrived and I forgot to take a spare battery; the Panasonic's card was full and I forgot how to format it but thank God I had my mobile. So all the pictures were taken with my mobile which I am liking more and more.

I have just finished going over the pictures I took on the first day of our Rome holiday, so as from tomorrow I will start posting a few shots.

