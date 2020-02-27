WALKING THE STREETS OF TRASTEVERE

Day 1 of our Rome holiday.

Trastevere translated in English would mean “Across the (river) Tiber”.

Immediately we arrived in Rome we took a taxi straight to our hotel, left our baggage and off we went to this part of Rome.

Trastevere is a smallish district of Rome. It was the artisan area of the city in classical times, nearby placed for the trade that came upriver. Located outside the city walls, Trastevere was for centuries heavily populated by immigrants, and this uniqueness and separation lent the neighborhood a strong identify that lasted well into this century. The separate identity remains, and its one of the city nicest neighborhoods. I have been to Rome twice before but this was the first time we visited this part of the city.

