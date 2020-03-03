Another surprise find for us. I had read the name Acqua Paola and the only thing I knew about it was that it was a fountain on the other side of the River Tiber. I mentioned it offhand to the others and we decided to go visit it as it was on our side of the river – Trastevere.
We had to take a long uphill walk to get there but we realized that it had touristic opportunities. We spent some time going round the area and here are three of the shots I took:
Left: Tempietto - small circular chapel erected in the courtyard of San Pietro in Montorio on the supposed site of the martyrdom of St. Peter.
Top right: Fontana dell'Acqua Paola also known as Il Fontanone, a very beautiful monumental fountain .
Bottom right: a general view of Rome from the top of Janiculum Hill.
