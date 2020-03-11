Previous
WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE by sangwann
Photo 3312

WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE

Rome holiday – day 2
The vast gardern of Villa d’Este was amazing with all the flowing water and fountains. This pathway was flanked with one long three-tiered fountain all along its length.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

