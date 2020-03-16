ROCCA PIA

Rome holiday – day 2

After Villa d’Este, I would have loved to visit (Roman Emperor) Hadrian’s villa from what I read about it but we spent so much time at the Villa that we hadn’t much left; we decided to visit Villa Giorgiana which was closer to Villa d’Este but somebody told us it was closed for the Winter. So we had something to eat and before we caught the bus back to Rome stopped to have a look round this majestic fortress which is not accessible to the public. I took many pictures of it – this is the best of them.

Rocca Pia is a historical symbol of Tivoli. Pope Pius II Piccolomini built it in 1461 on top of a hill to control the city from above and to avoid any popular uprisings. The fortress has a square structure with four round towers of different heights, the highest reaches 36.50 meters. In the past Rocca Pia was accessed through a drawbridge, then in the nineteenth century it was used as a district prison, and has remained so until 1960. Today this structure is closed to the public and is waiting for a new future.

Thank you so much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's.

