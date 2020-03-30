WAGTAIL

Short break from my Rome pictures (still have many to go through and select for posting).

I took these shots a few days from when we started this saga of staying at home when I went for a walk with Max from Mġarr to Binġemma. We were sitting on the steps of a wayside chapel to allow Max to have a snack and a drink when this Wagtail came searching for food some fifteen metres away from where we were. It gave me time to take some shots of it before it flew away.

These last few years I have either been seeing them often because I am always looking for subjects to capture or their numbers have increased in Malta. These are very timid birds and would fly off at the first sign of movement.

