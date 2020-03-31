Sign up
Photo 3332
THIS IS FOR YOU
You who are locked at home and feeling lonely and depressed, here is my first rose which I have captured especially for you.
Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's.
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
24th March 2020 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture Dione, stay safe :-)
March 31st, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
You have a beautiful tulip shaped rose - just as beautiful as the one I just posted!
March 31st, 2020
