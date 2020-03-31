Previous
THIS IS FOR YOU by sangwann
THIS IS FOR YOU

You who are locked at home and feeling lonely and depressed, here is my first rose which I have captured especially for you.
Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's.
@sangwann
@sangwann
Diana ace
A wonderful capture Dione, stay safe :-)
March 31st, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
You have a beautiful tulip shaped rose - just as beautiful as the one I just posted!
March 31st, 2020  
