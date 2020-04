NUMBER 3333

This is my 3333rd picture on 365. And this is one of the shots I have taken this year of the bees attacking my cinerarias. It seems to me that bees are getting scarcer and scarcer year after year. So sad when we read of their importance to humans, nature and agriculture in general.

Thank you very much for your views,

comments and fav.'s - always appreciated.



BTW BE CAREFUL. IT IS APRIL FOOL'S DAY, TODAY. I was hooked by Christine.