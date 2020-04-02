Previous
BELLIS PERENNIS by sangwann
BELLIS PERENNIS

I have planted some Bellis in the garden and they are doing really well. Thank God for the garden in these turbulent times.

Many thanks for your views, comments and fav;s - very much appreciated.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Rob Z ace
Your garden must be a haven in these times. I hope you and your family are keeping well and that your area is not badly affected. :)
April 2nd, 2020  
Babs ace
Our garden is getting a good dose of TLC at the moment too as we are self isolating
April 2nd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely - such cheerful little daisies !
April 2nd, 2020  
Diana ace
Such cute liitle flowers, I had them too till the drought started. Beautifully presented Dione.
April 2nd, 2020  
