Previous
Next
Photo 3334
BELLIS PERENNIS
I have planted some Bellis in the garden and they are doing really well. Thank God for the garden in these turbulent times.
Many thanks for your views, comments and fav;s - very much appreciated.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
4
0
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
3334
photos
159
followers
123
following
3327
3328
3329
3330
3331
3332
3333
3334
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Taken
1st April 2020 8:56am
Rob Z
ace
Your garden must be a haven in these times. I hope you and your family are keeping well and that your area is not badly affected. :)
April 2nd, 2020
Babs
ace
Our garden is getting a good dose of TLC at the moment too as we are self isolating
April 2nd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely - such cheerful little daisies !
April 2nd, 2020
Diana
ace
Such cute liitle flowers, I had them too till the drought started. Beautifully presented Dione.
April 2nd, 2020
