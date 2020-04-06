A FANTASTIC EXPERIENCE NOT TO BE FORGOTTEN

From our third day in Rome. It was a Sunday and another great day for photography.

Two shots from those taken on the roof of Fort St Angelo. On the left is me and Christine with St Peter’s Basilica in the background. It was taken by my sister with my camera after I had done all the settings. On the right is a selfie with the statue of St Michael defeating the dragon on top of the fort.

Visiting Castel Sant’ Angelo was the peak of my Rome experience.

