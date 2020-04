TERZETTA A RUOTA COMPOSITA

From our forth day in Rome. It was a Sunday and another great day.

Don’t ask me what the name translates in English even though I’m good at Italian. Strange name for a pistol and it took me some time to find the meaning on the internet which is Flintlock hand gun. I took this shot at Fort Saint Angelo which has a small museum. It is a lovely pistol and I considered it worth sharing.

