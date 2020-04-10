GOOD FRIDAY TODAY

A day of reflection for many of us. So I decided to post something to commemorate what this day signifies for Christians.

I took this picture of Christ falling under the cross in its niche last November when Christine and I went to visit this miraculous statue in L-Isla (also known as Senglea). The statue dates from 1742 and was restored to its original beauty only two years ago. I took the shot with my mobile and I considered it a very good shot for a mobile especially since I took it in dim light.

No church functions today and all the processions/pageants very popular with Maltese and tourists are cancelled.

Have a quiet peaceful day today and stay safe all.

Thank you for your views, comments and fav's.

