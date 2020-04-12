HAPPY EASTER

Rome holidy – fourth day.

I think this shot is also very appropriate for the day when the Pope gives his special blessing "Urbi et Orbi" meaning "to the City and to the World."

We had to rush to St Peter’s Square from Fort St. Angelo to be in time for the Pope’s Sunday blessing at midday. This takes place every Sunday. When we were planning our holiday Christine said she wished to be there so we all had to oblige even though the Pope was to visit Malta in May. Sadly the Pope’s visit to Malta had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.

The Covid19 virus was already on the increase in the north of Italy and as a precaution we decided to stay out of the crowd and stood far back to avoid close contact with those present. But thousands of people were crowded there to see and hear the Pope. This is one of the long distance shots I took on the occasion and is enlarged many times but I am happy with the pictures I took.

