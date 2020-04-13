THE ALL MIGHTY FORT

From our fourth day in Rome.

Took this shot as a final good bye to this iconic fort while leaving the Vatican grounds and as we crossed the Vittorio Emanuele bridge.

Castel Sant’Angelo was originally built to be the Mausoleum of Roman Emperor Hadrian and his family and was once the tallest building in Rome. Hadrian's ashes were placed here a year after his death in 138, together with those of his wife Sabina, and his first adopted son, Lucius Aelius. Following this, the remains of succeeding emperors were also placed here, the last recorded deposition being Caracalla in 217. Much of the tomb contents and decorations have been lost since the building's conversion to a military fortress in 401.

The building was later used by the popes as a fortress and castle, and is now a museum.




