JUST FOR LAUGHS

I took/created these shots to share with my family on Messenger and to give them a laugh during these turbulent times.

On the left is me ready to leave the house. I had the equipment since the time when the hobby I liked most was woodworking and the shot was taken in the garage. I wrote: “I’m fed up at home and ready to go out”. I would never consider venturing out dressed like that.

On the right is me with my granddad. I was named for my granddad who I have never met and who was gone before I was born. He was my dad’s father. My elder brother, Joe, found his photo and forwarded it to us months ago and I was very happy to see it and keep it with my memorabilia. In this photo, I took a picture of myself with my arm stretched like resting it on somebody’s shoulder. I put on this cap wearing it like youngsters do today. Then added my grandfather’s photo which was in sepia tones to my picture and converted the whole to sepia to give it a vintage look.

