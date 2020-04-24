SAN PIETRO

From our fifth day and last full day in Rome.

General views of St Peter’s Basilica. The crowd had not started to fill in as we were among the first the enter.

Designed principally by Donato Bramante, Michelangelo, Carlo Maderno and Gian Lorenzo Bernini, St. Peter's is the most renowned work of Renaissance architecture and the largest church in the world. While it is neither the mother church of the Catholic Church nor the cathedral of the Diocese of Rome (these equivalent titles being held by the Archbasilica of Saint John Lateran in Rome), St. Peter's is regarded as one of the holiest Catholic shrines. It has been described as "holding a unique position in the Christian world" and as "the greatest of all churches of Christendom".

Catholic tradition holds that the basilica is the burial site of Saint Peter whose tomb is supposedly directly below the high altar of the basilica. A church has stood on this site since the time of the Roman emperor Constantine the Great. Construction of the present basilica began on 18 April 1506 and was completed on 18 November 1626.

It was 17th February when I took the main shot in this picture. I have inserted a shot I took on 12th April, Easter Sunday, while watching RAI tv (Italy’s first and main provider) with my mobile. It was so emotional to see the Pope looking so fragile standing in the middle of this immense edifice praying for the world at these dramatic times.



