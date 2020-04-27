VILLA FARNESINA - LOGGIA OF CUPID AND PSYCHE

From our fifth day and last full day in Rome.

This is the ceiling of The Loggia of Cupid and Psyche at Villa Farnesina.

The villa is not large compared to the big palaces you find in Rome and in other historical sites but its decorations are wonderful. It is not known as a place of mass tourism organized by tour agents and I came across it as I searched for interesting places to visit on the internet. I am very happy that we didn’t skip it after we found it closed the first time we went.

The villa became the property of the Farnese family in 1577 (hence the name of Farnesina). Later the villa belonged to the Bourbons of Naples and in 1861 to the Spanish Ambassador in Rome. Today it is owned by the Italian State.

