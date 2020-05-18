Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3380
MORE ROSES
The rose bushes in my front garden are having a great time in the sunshine. They are full of blooms. Three more that I have.
Thank you for your visits, comments and fav's.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
