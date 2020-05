SUNSET

Last Sunday’s sunset.



Christine went to hospital for her appointment with the orthopaedic consultant. JP (Jean-Pierre) accompanied her as he had permission to enter the hospital. Nothing particular was done except that they changed the plaster for a full one and gave her an appointment for two weeks from now. If everything is ok she would not need surgery. Now I know how hard a housewife's work amounts to. Being there continuously to do most of the jobs around the house is very tiring. God bless all housewives.



