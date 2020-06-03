SHREK? NO, SHRUNK.

The other day – goes back before Christine broke her wrist – Christine was putting dirty cloths inside the automatic washing machine. I went on tip toes from behind to tempt her but she was so startled that she pushed me inside the washing machine with the dirty cloths and closed the door. The machine started and carried out its routine until it stopped and this is how Christine brought me out of the machine. I shrunk and so, since there was nothing else to do, I decided to celebrate the day with my gnome friend with a bottle of red wine and a Hortensia for company.

