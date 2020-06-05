Previous
PROGRESSION by sangwann
PROGRESSION

Five stages in a dahlia flower’s progress to full bloom. I got six dahlia plants of the same colour in my garden. Very happy with them.
Thank you so much for your visits, comments and fav.
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer.
CC Folk ace
This is beautiful...fav.
June 5th, 2020  
Babs ace
So beautiful, what a lovely collage to see the stages of the dahlia.
June 5th, 2020  
