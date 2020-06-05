Sign up
Photo 3398
PROGRESSION
Five stages in a dahlia flower’s progress to full bloom. I got six dahlia plants of the same colour in my garden. Very happy with them.
Thank you so much for your visits, comments and fav.
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
CC Folk
ace
This is beautiful...fav.
June 5th, 2020
Babs
ace
So beautiful, what a lovely collage to see the stages of the dahlia.
June 5th, 2020
