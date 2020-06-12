PEACHES

This is how one branch of my peach tree looked like when the peaches came in bloom a couple of weeks ago – none left now. Too many at the same time to be shared between Christine and me because the children won’t have any unless they are peeled and ready for eating. Many of them we have to throw away because they fall off the tree and burst or because they have ripened too much for eating. Picking the fruit was always Christine’s chore. Now that she has her wrist in plaster I know what it takes to do this job and have even suggested to her that we cut the tree down.

