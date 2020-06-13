THEN AND NOW

I finished restoring this statue of the Madonna of Lourdes a couple of days ago. The left picture is how it looked after I had cleaned it and patched it up a bit. The right picture is the restored Madonna.

There is a story behind this Madonna. It belonged to my grandmother from my mother’s side who had her birthday on the same day as me and she used to invite me for lunch each year on our birthday. She was widowed when only 18 years old with my mum as a little girl and pregnant with her second child who was a boy and who left this world at the age of 21 during WWII. She never remarried and lived near to where we lived when I was at my mum’s home and my sister used to go and sleep with her at night. She would have been around 130 years old had she lived all these years. My grandma gave the statue to my sister when she got married. My sister made a small niche in her garden for this madonna. About 4 years ago my sister moved to an apartment in Sliema and my daughter decided to buy the property. The madonna was left there. Then my daughter gave it to me for renovation while they completely overhauled the house which is not completed yet but in which she moved with her husband and Max a couple of weeks ago. Now the madonna stays with me until my daughter is ready to take her back.

